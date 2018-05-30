Drug company says 'racism not a side effect' after Roseanne Barr links tweet to sedative

A pharmaceutical company has said "racism is not a known side effect" of any of its medication, after comedian Roseanne Barr said she was on a sedative when she sent a tweet that led to the cancellation of her sitcom.

The successful revival of Roseanne was cancelled yesterday, after its star tweeted about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett - comparing her with an ape.

The tweet was deleted, this was the original comment on Valeria Jarrett. pic.twitter.com/Ydi5pdVqUw — andrew kaczynski?? (@KFILE) May 29, 2018

Announcing the cancellation, TV network ABC described Barr's tweet as "abhorrent" and "repugnant".

Barr took to Twitter to apologise for the tweet, saying: "I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better."

She later claimed she was "Ambien tweeting" at 2am in the morning.

Ambien is a sedative, typically used to treat insomnia and other sleeping difficulties.

In a further tweet, Barr clarified: "Yes, I have had odd ambien experiences on tweeting late at night - like many other [people] do.

"I blamed myself OK? It's just an explanation not an excuse."

The US branch of Sanofi, the company that makes Ambien, today took to Twitter to respond to Barr's comments:

People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication. — Sanofi US (@SanofiUS) May 30, 2018

Barr is known for her vocal support of Donald Trump, and for tweeting right-wing conspiracy theories.

Today, President Trump took to Twitter to comment on the current controversy involving the sitcom star: