Drug company says 'racism not a side effect' after Roseanne Barr links tweet to sedative

The comedian, whose sitcom was cancelled yesterday, described the drug Ambien as an "explanation not an excuse"

Roseanne Barr. Picture by: Richard Shotwell/AP/Press Association Images

A pharmaceutical company has said "racism is not a known side effect" of any of its medication, after comedian Roseanne Barr said she was on a sedative when she sent a tweet that led to the cancellation of her sitcom.

The successful revival of Roseanne was cancelled yesterday, after its star tweeted about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett - comparing her with an ape.

Announcing the cancellation, TV network ABC described Barr's tweet as "abhorrent" and "repugnant".

Barr took to Twitter to apologise for the tweet, saying: "I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better."

She later claimed she was "Ambien tweeting" at 2am in the morning.

Ambien is a sedative, typically used to treat insomnia and other sleeping difficulties.

In a further tweet, Barr clarified: "Yes, I have had odd ambien experiences on tweeting late at night - like many other [people] do.

"I blamed myself OK? It's just an explanation not an excuse."

The US branch of Sanofi, the company that makes Ambien, today took to Twitter to respond to Barr's comments:

Barr is known for her vocal support of Donald Trump, and for tweeting right-wing conspiracy theories.

Today, President Trump took to Twitter to comment on the current controversy involving the sitcom star:


