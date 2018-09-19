Dozens of flights cancelled or delayed as Storm Ali hits Ireland

Dozens of flights arriving into and departing from Dublin Airport are cancelled or delayed this morning due to Storm Ali.

Disruption is also expected at Cork and Shannon Airport today as a result of high winds.

Passengers travelling today are being advised to check their flight status with their airline before travelling to the airport.

High winds due to #StormAli will have an impact on the flight schedule today. Some flights already cancelled. Please check with your airline before coming to the airport. Departures info here https://t.co/2bD7lEWGaJ. Arrivals info here https://t.co/ckiUMjBwFf. pic.twitter.com/bPgNBTFqAv — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) September 19, 2018

The disruption comes as a status orange wind warning is in effect for much of the country this morning.

The warning covers Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Kerry, and is valid until 1pm.

Wind speeds of between 65 and 80 km/h and gusts between 110km/h and 130 km/h are forecast.

A lower-level status yellow warning will remain in place for the entire country until 5pm.

The National Ploughing Championships in Co Offaly will start two hours later than usual this morning because of the windy weather.

Organisers have been forced to delay opening the gates for health and safety reasons.

It is only the second time in its 87-year history that the farming festival has been delayed because of extreme weather.

Motorists are also being urged to take care on the roads today, with the Road Safety Authority saying anyone using the roads today should "check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip".