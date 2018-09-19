Luas Green Line to only run partial service on Thursday

Significant damage was caused to overhead power lines

Passengers board a Luas tram in Dublin city centre | Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

The operator of the Luas in Dublin has announced it will only run a partial service on Thursday morning.

It is scheduled to operate from Brides Glen to Beechwood and from Dawson Street to Broombridge.

There will be no service Beechwood to Dawson.

It follows significant damage to overhead power lines in the area after Storm Ali.

Transdev says maintenance crews who are on site will not have it rectified for the morning rush hour.

However, tickets will be valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption.

Luas management will meet at 12.30pm Thursday to discuss the situation.

A full Green Line Service is expected to be restored then.


