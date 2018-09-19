Woman dies in Co Galway after caravan blown off cliff

A woman has died in Co Galway after the caravan she was staying in was blown off a cliff.

It happened at Claddaghduff in Clifden, with gardaí alerted at around 7:45am.

A woman in her 50s was in the caravan at the time.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident.

The woman's body was found on a beach after a search.

Her body is set to be taken to University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem examination.

This morning President Higgins expressed his condolences on the woman's death.

"I was deeply saddened to learn that Storm Ali has already claimed one victim today in Claddagduff, Co Galway," he said.

"As President of Ireland, may I express my deepest condolences to her family.

"I would also take this opportunity to pay tribute to all those, in statutory and voluntary organisations around the country, who are helping and stand ready to assist their fellow citizens, and who are working to maintain essential services around the country.”

He noted that the strong winds have brought dangerous conditions and urged, "everyone to heed the warnings by the authorities and take caution when travelling or when out in the open."

The Cleggan Volunteer Coast Guard unit also responded to this morning's incident.

The Shannon Helicopter was put on standby, but has since been stood down.

It comes as Ireland continues to be hit with strong winds as a result of Storm Ali.

Around 140,000 homes are without power, and dozens of flights have been cancelled as a result of the windy conditions.

A status orange weather warning remains in place for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Kerry until 1pm.