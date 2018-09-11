Donald Trump's planned Irish visit has been cancelled

Updated 19:00

Donald Trump has postponed a planned trip to Ireland, the Government has said.

Last month, President Trump announced his intention to visit in November.

The White House said the Irish visit would "renew the deep and historic ties between our two nations."

A spokesman for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today said the trip had been postponed "for scheduling reasons".

However, the White House said details of the US President's Europe visit are still being finalised.

Spokesperson Sarah Sanders told reporters: "The president will travel to Paris in November as previously announced.

"We are still finalising whether Ireland will be a stop on that trip."

US officials had previously confirmed the US President would stop in Ireland during the planned trip to Europe.

'Brief visit'

The Irish Government announced that the US leader would make a 'brief visit' here - either on the way to or from a World War I commemoration ceremony in Paris.

A number of political parties - including Labour, Green Party and People Before Profit - had vowed to take part in protests to coincide with the visit.

Finian McGrath and John Halligan - both Ministers of State from the Independent Alliance - also said they would join public demonstrations against the visit in November.

Both Mr Varadkar and his predecessor Enda Kenny had invited President Trump to visit Ireland during their trips to Washington DC.

However, Mr Varadkar acknowledged earlier this month that the planned trip had come 'out of the blue'.

Officials from the US State Department met with their Irish counterparts at Government Buildings earlier to discuss the change of plans.

Trump on Ireland

Donald Trump has visited Ireland before, but not since being elected as US president in 2016.

Speaking back in March, Mr Trump said he wanted to visit his property in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

He also said the Irish are truly wonderful people, and he wanted to visit soon.

He said: "I will, I love it, I love it. I have property there and I may never get to see it again but I will tell."

"The relationship is outstanding, and only getting better.

"And it really is a very special group of people.

"A tremendous number of Irish are living in New York where I grew up and they are living in the United States and these are truly wonderful people, we love them."

"The face of hate"

Labour Senator Aodhán O Ríordáin has welcomed the announcement.

"Clearly the outpouring of objections to this visit has had the desired effect as President Trump has decided not to come to Ireland".

"The mishandling is this entire episode by the Government has certainly shone an uncomfortable light on their real attitude to the international rise of the far right and how best to challenge it"

"Mr Trump is the face of hate, racism and division. The organisation I helped found - Irish Stand - has consistently criticized the hypocrisy of Irish-Americans supporting this man considering the immigrant history of the Irish."

The Green Party has also welcomed the news.

Party leader Eamon Ryan said: "The visit came out of the blue and has now been cancelled in the same erratic way.

"We are glad he is not coming.

"Trump's positions and demeanour on every issue of the day, from climate to women's rights, from international relations to political decency, represent the opposite of Green and indeed Irish values.

"It's hard to know why the trip has been cancelled at this stage, but we are nonetheless glad that such a costly, potentially divisive and undignified event will now not take place."

Additional reporting: Jack Quann