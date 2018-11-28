Dolphin spotted in River Liffey in Dublin

A dolphin has been spotted swimming in the River Liffey this morning.

The sightings have been made in the Customs House Quay area of Dublin city centre.

Experts say the recent unsettled weather has likely impacted the dolphin's sonar.

Gillian Bird of the DSPCA confirmed they've received reports of the mammal.

She explained: "We have received information from experts that this is not an uncommon thing, especially in weather like this.

"It seems like his sonar is acting up a bit, because of all the silt that comes up from the bottom of the Liffey. He is swimming in circles, but he's actually OK and will go back out to sea - so please don't interfere with him."