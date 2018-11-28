Dolphin spotted in River Liffey in Dublin

The DSPCA says the mammal's sonar is likely "acting up a bit"
A dolphin has been spotted swimming in the River Liffey this morning.
The sightings have been made in the Customs House Quay area of Dublin city centre.
Experts say the recent unsettled weather has likely impacted the dolphin's sonar.
There he is in all his glory! #DolphinWatch ???? pic.twitter.com/tK3XXKyRNS— Kacey O'Riordan (@KaceyORiordan) November 28, 2018
Gillian Bird of the DSPCA confirmed they've received reports of the mammal.
She explained: "We have received information from experts that this is not an uncommon thing, especially in weather like this.
"It seems like his sonar is acting up a bit, because of all the silt that comes up from the bottom of the Liffey. He is swimming in circles, but he's actually OK and will go back out to sea - so please don't interfere with him."
There is a #dolphin on the #riverliffey we have spoken to a member of the Marine Animal Rescue. The weather is affecting his sonar, he should return by himself but the situation will be monitored over the next day or so #retweet #wednesdaythoughts #dublin pic.twitter.com/Oo5xWUUJqI— DSPCA (@DublinSPCA) November 28, 2018