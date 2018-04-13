Disability group Inclusion Ireland to join campaign to repeal Eighth Amendment

The national association for people with an intellectual disability says it is joining the campaign to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

Inclusion Ireland is to announce its intention to join the Together for Yes campaign on Monday.

They will hold a joint press event to highlight the need for abortion care for women with disabilities.

Inclusion Ireland will announce it is joining Together for Yes, the national civil society campaign to remove the Eighth Amendment, as one of its platform members to support a Yes vote in the upcoming referendum.

Inclusion Ireland will also launch a new policy paper, highlighting what it says is "the harmful impact of the Eighth Amendment" on people with disabilities.

Speakers at the event will also draw attention to the additional barriers women with disabilities in Ireland face in accessing abortion care, due to the need to travel abroad.

A referendum on the Eighth Amendment will be held on May 25th.