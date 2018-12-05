Dáil debate on abortion resumes as Government hopes to get legislation passed tonight

The Dáil is debating new abortion laws possibly for the final time this evening.

The Government is hopeful the legislation will be passed by TDs after two weeks of debate.

TDs have been working through dozens of amendments to the legislation.

The bill must still pass through the Seanad if it is to be signed into law before the New Year and the planned introduction of abortion services in January.

This evening's debate was less than three minutes old when the Dáil was suspended after repeated complaints from TD Mattie McGrath.

When business resumed, Deputy McGrath denied he was trying to hold up and delay the abortion legislation

He claimed: "We didn't put any amendments to be frolicky, or to be silly, or to be cruel or to be hapless.

"All the empathy and sympathy is not on the other side - we're doing what we're elected to do."

Another anti-abortion, Deputy Peadar Tóibín, said it isn't them holding up this bill

He suggested: "I asked two people to carry out a word count with regards to the contributions from the pro-choice side and the pro-life side.

"The pro-choice side has said 50,000 words so far, the pro-life said 45,000 words so far. The pro-choice are filibustering their own bill, which is incredible."

The Government has time until 11pm to get this legislation passed if they want it done today - something the Health Minister is hopeful will happen.

However there's still around 20 amendments to get through, and progress has been slow so far.

