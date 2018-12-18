Deer poacher ordered to watch 'Bambi' as part of his prison sentence

A deer poacher in the US has been ordered to watch the Walt Disney film 'Bambi' at least once each month during his one-year jail sentence.

David Berry Junior received the sentence in Lawrence County Associate Court after pleading guilty to taking wildlife illegally.

He also received a 120-day sentence in Barton County Circuit Court for a felony firearms probation violation, to be served in addition to the one-year sentence.

Conservation agents in Missouri are calling it one of the largest deer poaching cases in state history.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said the convictions were made with information obtained from a hotline.

It added that Berry Jr's convictions were "the tip of a long list of illegal fish and game activity by him and other members of his family".

Court records, quoted by the Springfield News-Leader, show the defendant "is to view the Walt Disney movie Bambi, with the first viewing being on or before December 23, 2018, and at least one such viewing each month thereafter, during Defendants incarceration in the Lawrence County Jail."

A scene from the film 'Bambi' | File photo

The 1942 animated film by Disney follows the adventures of Bambi, a mule deer, his parents and friends Thumper, Flower and Faline.

Bambi grows up very attached to his mother, with whom he spends most of his time.

One day his mother takes him along to find food, when a hunter shows up - shooting and killing the young deer's mother.

Lawrence County Conservation Agent Andy Barnes said: "It is unknown how many deer the main group of suspects has taken illegally over the past several years. It would be safe to say that several hundred deer were taken illegally."

Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Don Trotter agreed.

"Conservation investigators estimated that the group was responsible for killing hundreds of deer over a three-year period.

"The deer were trophy bucks taken illegally, mostly at night, for their heads, leaving the bodies of the deer to waste."

In July 2016, around 100 state, federal and Canadian wildlife officers interviewed multiple suspects and other persons of interest in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Canada.

Information gained from these and earlier interviews tied 14 Missouri residents to over 230 charges that occurred in 11 counties.

While three suspects were tied to additional wildlife violations in Kansas, Nebraska and Canada.

Two suspects were also tied to Federal Lacey Act Wildlife violations that occurred in Kansas, Nebraska, and Canada.