Debate on abortion laws to get underway in the Dáil

The Dáil will debate proposed new abortion laws today – over four months after the passing of the referendum to repeal the Eighth amendment.

It will allow for abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks into pregnancy and in limited circumstances after that.

Health Minister Simon Harris got Cabinet approval for the legislation last week.

The minister has called on pro-life TDs to respect the outcome of the referendum and not attempt to delay the passage of the legislation.

He remains confident doctors will be able to carry out abortions from the start of next year, despite concern from practitioners about whether they'll be ready in time.

Last night the government announced Dr Peter Boylan will be working with the HSE to lay the groundwork for the new service.

He'll consult with other medical practitioners about what is needed to bring in abortion services in Ireland and will work on drafting clinical guidelines for doctors.

Dr Boylan was the Chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and a vocal supporter of a Yes vote in the abortion referendum campaign.