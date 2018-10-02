Death toll from Indonesia tsunami and earthquake rises above 1,200

Officials in Indonesia have said the death toll from Friday’s earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi has risen to at least 1,234.

The number is expected to rise further in the coming days as authorities struggle to reach more remote areas.

According to UN estimates, around 191,000 people are now in urgent need of help – as aid agencies struggle to find survivors and provide shelter, food and water to people caught up in the devastation.

Meanwhile, four more earthquakes between 5.0 and 6.0 magnitude hit Indonesia late on Monday night, according to the US Geological Survey.

Death toll

The death toll stood at around 840 on Monday – mainly in the State capital of Palu – according to the Indonesian disaster agency BNPB.

The number of dead could eventually reach the thousands, with many areas cut off and emergency services struggling to reach them.

Blocked roads, damaged bridges and a lack of heavy machinery have held back the rescue effort.

Supplies

Survivors say that supplies are not getting through and that they have been forced to loot from shops.

Signs along roads read "We Need Food" and "We Need Support", and long lines have formed to get a share of remaining petrol supplies.

Bodies are gradually being found trapped under rubble as the days go on – including the bodies of 34 students, found beneath a destroyed church on Monday.

After a 90-minute trek through mud, rescuers recovered the bodies from a Bible camp in mountainous Sigi Biromaru district.

Monday’s aftershocks were recorded near Sumba Island – hundreds of miles south of Sulawesi, where Friday's quake struck.

Mass burials have begun on Sulawesi for the victims recovered so far - nearly all of them found in the city of Palu.