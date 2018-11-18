Death toll from California wildfire rises to 76

A further five bodies have been found in northern California - bringing to 76 the total number killed in a major wildfire.

More than 1,200 people remain unaccounted for in the area, with the number of people on the missing persons list increasing by around 200 people between Friday and Saturday.

State officials are continuing to urge anyone who is no longer missing or who successfully evacuated to contact them so their name can be removed from the list.

The largest fire - which is called the Camp Fire - is covering an area of around 150,000 acres, while there are also other fires elsewhere in the state.

More than 5,500 firefighters are continuing their efforts to contain the Camp Fire.

President Donald Trump yesterday visited the regions affected by the fires, praising the efforts of the first responders and local officials dealing with the devastation.

President Donald Trump visits a neighborhood impacted by the Wolsey Fire, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Malibu, California. Picture by: Evan Vucci/AP/Press Association Images

He said: "Nobody ever would have thought this could have happened. The federal government is behind you, we're all behind each other.

"As far the lives are concerned, nobody knows quite yet - we're up to a certain number, but we have a lot of people that aren't accounted for".

More than 10,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged in the deadly wildfires, with entire neighbourhoods having been decimated.