Daniel O'Donnell to receive humanitarian award in the US

Country singer Daniel O'Donnell is to receive a humanitarian award in the US state of North Dakota.

He he has been nominated to the Scandinavian-America Hall of Fame for the Humanitarian Award.

Recent notable inductees include Kris Kristofferson and Josh Duhamel.

The Hall of Fame was established in 1984 as a permanent component of Norsk Høstfest, a festival that Daniel has performed at since 2008.

While it is an award that recognises notable persons of Nordic decent, organisers say it also recognises others whose efforts have contributed significantly to the betterment of humanity.

O'Donnell has been chosen to receive the award as a beloved Høstfest performer and as a tribute to his work with charitable causes.

Most notably the Romanian Challenge Appeal, which by 2015 had raised over €700,000.

The charity builds houses for disabled and abandoned children.

This has also seen O'Donnell receive Romania's second highest honour "Officer of the National Order of Loyal Service " in 2000.

O'Donnell will be honoured with his Humanitarian Award on September 25th at a banquet hosted by North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

He will then perform at the Norsk Høstfest festival.