Crumlin children's hospital apologises over shortcomings in care that led to baby's death

Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin has apologised to the parents of a nine-month-old baby boy who died in its care in 2016.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the hospital accepted the shortcomings in the care provided to Eoin Julian ultimately caused his death.

Eoin was born with heart trouble in March 2016 but was doing well until he developed an infection that led to breathing difficulties nine months later.

He was crying and in some distress when his parents Áine and Seán from Ballylynan, County Laois brought him to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

It was clear he needed assistance breathing and Áine, who is a nurse by profession, told the doctors and nurses that a consultant had advised her that if such a machine was to be used, it would have to be done in the PICU.

She was told this wasn't necessary and he remained on the regular ward where he died in the early hours of the following morning – Dec 30th 2016.

Áine continues to have flashbacks and can still see her son’s “sad eyes.”

She has feelings of extreme guilt for not insisting that somebody review him and still regrets not calling the consultant.

The hospital accepted full liability and in a letter read out today, its Chief Executive said it unreservedly extends its heartfelt and sincere apology for the shortcomings in the care of baby Eoin.