Country music singer 'Big Tom' dies aged 81

Irish country music star 'Big Tom' McBride has died.

He was 81-years-old.

McBride, from Co Monaghan, is best known for hits including 'Four Country Roads', 'Back To Castleblayney' and The Old Rustic Bridge.

The Mainliners frontman became the first person to be inducted into Ireland's Country Music Hall Of Fame in 2016.

In a post on Facebook, his family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father Big Tom McBride (RIP) this morning.

"Dad passed away peacefully in the company of his family.

"He will be sadly missed by all who new him.

"May he rest in peace".

In 1965, he and six others formed the Mainliners and began playing local venues.

In May 1966, McBride (who also played the saxophone) appeared on RTÉ's 'Showband Show' singing 'Gentle Mother' and his career was launched.

Released as a single, the song quickly became one of the biggest-selling records of all time in Ireland.

From that point until 1978, Big Tom And The Mainliners toured extensively both in Ireland and the UK.

They recorded numerous albums and had hits with such songs as 'Old Log Cabin For Sale', 'Broken Marriage Vows' and 'The Sunset Years Of Life'.

He left the Mainliners in the late 1970s to front his own band, The Travellers, and John Glenn became lead singer with the Mainliners.