Could you run a marathon in a month? Here are 5 tips to get you started

Join Lunchtime Live's Ciara Kelly to clock up 42KM walking, jogging or running for the month of July in aid of The Irish Cancer Society
Are you enjoying the recent sunshine? Does it make you feel like you want to get up and get outdoors more than usual? Now would be the perfect time to dust off those running shoes and stretch your legs - all in a aid of a good cause.
For the month of July, The Irish Cancer Society is asking the people of Ireland to take part in the country’s only virtual marathon as part of a campaign to get the people of Ireland moving while also raising vital funds to support people affected by cancer.
You can take part in Marathon in a Month by completing the distance of a marathon (42KM) throughout the month of July, tracking your progress online. No matter what level you’re at, you can take part by walking, jogging or running the distance.
Newstalk’s own Ciara Kelly is taking on the challenge and you can hear all about their progress on Lunchtime Live every day from 12-2pm.
Fancy taking the challenge? Here are our top tips to get you started:
If you’d like to join Ciara Kelly in taking the The Irish Cancer Society's Marathon in a Month challenge, you can sign up here: http://marathoninamonth.cancer.ie/