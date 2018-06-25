Could you run a marathon in a month? Here are 5 tips to get you started

Are you enjoying the recent sunshine? Does it make you feel like you want to get up and get outdoors more than usual? Now would be the perfect time to dust off those running shoes and stretch your legs - all in a aid of a good cause.

For the month of July, The Irish Cancer Society is asking the people of Ireland to take part in the country’s only virtual marathon as part of a campaign to get the people of Ireland moving while also raising vital funds to support people affected by cancer.

You can take part in Marathon in a Month by completing the distance of a marathon (42KM) throughout the month of July, tracking your progress online. No matter what level you’re at, you can take part by walking, jogging or running the distance.

Newstalk’s own Ciara Kelly is taking on the challenge and you can hear all about their progress on Lunchtime Live every day from 12-2pm.

Fancy taking the challenge? Here are our top tips to get you started:

Set yourself a small achievable goal to get started. Your end goal might be to run a marathon but you should break this down into daily, weekly or monthly goals so you feel a sense of achievement as you strive towards the end goal. Focus on distance, not time. If you want to complete 5K, you shouldn’t be sprinting. Don’t be afraid to slow it right down and take a walk break if necessary. In fact, slowing down can help build strength and endurance. Track your progress. Keeping a journal is a well-known tip for success when it comes to health and wellbeing so keep notes of your training and you’ll be able to see at a glance how much you’ve progressed over time. And if you’re taking part in the Marathon in a Month challenge, you can track your progress online. Make sure you are prepared. If you’re new to running, you should check that you have the appropriate footwear for the surface you’ll be running ong (e.g. tarmac, grass, sand, treadmill). You should also make sure you are well hydrated before every run and eat some carbohydrates beforehand to promote recovery. Have fun! You shouldn’t ever dread going for your run. Not every run you go for needs to be better than the last and you don’t have to run on your own so mix up your schedule and scenery.

If you’d like to join Ciara Kelly in taking the The Irish Cancer Society's Marathon in a Month challenge, you can sign up here: http://marathoninamonth.cancer.ie/