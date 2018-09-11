Conor McGregor sued by fellow UFC fighter over bus attack

Conor McGregor is being sued by a UFC fighter over the bus attack in April.

McGregor was accused of throwing a metal dolly cart through the window of a bus carrying fellow fighters during a UFC media event.

TMZ reports that Michael Chiesa, who is said to have suffered cuts in the incident in New York, is the first man involved to sue the Irish fighter.

Chisea had to withdraw from a scheduled fight a few days later - later suggesting he lost a title shot as a result of McGregor.

A decision was made by the New York State Athletic Commission to pull me from UFC 223. I’m devastated to say the least. @Showtimepettis I hope to run this match up ASAP, June 9th in your backyard. That’s all I have to say for now. Much love. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) April 6, 2018

He is now taking the lawsuit after allegedly suffering "severe emotional distress, mental trauma and/or bodily harm".

In the court documents, he says that McGregor's actions caused "serious personal injury and economic damages" to him.

According to TMZ, the fighter is also suing the Barclay's Center for negligence following the incident at the venue.

Conor McGregor reached a plea deal when the original case about the incident was heard in July, having all felony charges dismissed.

McGregor had been facing three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

Both McGregor and his fellow Dublin fighter Cian Cowley were sentenced to five days community service on the disorderly conduct charge.

The pair also agreed to attend an anger management programme and pledged to keep the peace for a one year.

McGregor thanked the local district attorney and the judge "for allowing me to move forward".