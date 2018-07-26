McGregor arrives at New York court as UFC assault case continues

Conor McGregor is appearing before a New York court house again this afternoon charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

The MMA star is accused of throwing a metal dolly cart through the window of a bus, carrying fellow fighters during a UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) media event, in April.

McGregor is also accused of throwing a punch at "security detail."

After the incident, Conor McGregor handed himself into police, was charged and then released on bail.

Last month, he attended a brief hearing in New York during which the court was told a plea was being negotiated.

He is expected to accept that plea deal today in a bid to avoid a prison term.

Speaking outside court after the last hearing, he expressed regret for his actions.

Here’s video of Conor McGregor arriving to the King County Supreme Criminal Courthouse moments ago pic.twitter.com/ND7T2dS6J3 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 26, 2018

The Dubliner arrived back at the Brooklyn court house just after 2pm this afternoon. It is the third time he has appeared in court on the charges.

Fellow Dublin fighter Cian Cowley is also facing charges over the same incident.

