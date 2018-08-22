Concerns expressed on 'legality of security measures' for Pope's visit

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) has questioned the legality of some security measures around the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland.

The group says it has not received "satisfactory answers" from An Garda Síochána regarding its intention to record names, addresses and photo identification of residents of Church Street in Dublin.

Church Street is one of the areas the Pope Mobile will drive through on Saturday.

The ICCL says this personal data in exchange for wristband access to their homes during the visit.

In a statement, the group says: "We also asked, but have not been told, whether Gardaí are limiting the number of people who can stay in these private residences over the weekend.

"Compelling people to produce their personal data in order to gain access to their own homes is a highly intrusive act which triggers privacy rights under European and international human rights laws."

It adds: "While concerns about public security may justify the gathering of sensitive information, An Garda Síochána must ensure that their wristband requirements on Church Street are lawful, necessary and proportionate."

"We have not yet received clear answers"

Information rights program manager of the ICCL, Elizabeth Farries, says: "We asked when and how the Gardaí will safeguard, store, and dispose of the personal information they collect.

"We also questioned how this information collection is being overseen and reported on, and by whom.

"We have not yet received clear answers from the Gardaí.

"This is another example of how the framework within which the Gardaí operate is hidden from the public.

"An Garda Síochána does not make its policy directives or actions available for public scrutiny.

"In September ICCL will launch a campaign calling for An Garda Síochána to be reformed to make it human rights compliant."

Garda reply

In response, An Garda Síochána say: "There is limited space available on Church Street and in order to manage and ensure the safety of all concerned access to this specific location will be curtailed.

"Priority will be given to local residents and others thereafter.

"Those residing in the area are advised to carry a utility bill to facilitate local access for residents/family members that will be in the area on Saturday.

"Ongoing liaison is taking place between An Garda Síochána, local residents and businesses and the Business and Community Papal OPW.

"There is a limited access in the designated viewing area and wrist bands are being issued to residents to avail of access to the viewing facilities."

A spokesman also says that the wristbands are being issued for access to the viewing area, as opposed to residents.

He also says the operations in place are for the ease of movement of people - particularly residents and business owners.