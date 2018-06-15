Come and sea lion pups at Dublin Zoo

Dublin Zoo has welcomed a trio of California sea lion pups - the first in six years.

The three were born over the course of two weeks.

The latest additions, which include one male and two females, are the offspring of father Niko and mothers Florence, Seanna and Cassie.

Image: Dublin Zoo

Team leader Eddie O'Brien said: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome three births in just two weeks.

"I'm delighted to say that the new mums and their young are doing very well.

"Generally speaking, sea lion pups tend to spend their first few days on land bonding with their mums before swimming lessons commence.

"While each mum is teaching her pup, she will swim beneath it to keep it afloat and guide it through the water."

Image: Dublin Zoo

The zoo says the new arrivals in June are not a coincidence.

Sea lions give birth at optimum times of the year, when the conditions are at their best and food is plentiful, giving them a greater chance of survival.

Dublin Zoo takes part in the European Breeding programmes for California sea lions.