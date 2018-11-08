Cockroach infestation, "filthy" kitchens and lack of hot water see eight food business closures

Eight food businesses have been ordered to close for breaching food safety regulations last month.

Closure orders were served on businesses in Dublin, Kerry, Cork, Limerick and Louth.

One of the businesses, Sheahans Butchers in Caherciveen was also served with a prohibition order - while the Zam Zam Kebab House on Mallin Street in Wexford has been prosecuted for obstructing food safety inspections.

Three of the businesses are based in Dublin.

Inspectors found evidence of widespread cockroach infestation at the Tasty Hut takeaway on Dorset Street - with live cockroaches on the walls of the dining area and behind a drinks fridge.

The Diner Thai & Chinese Take-away in Ongar Square and Mi Thai restaurant, in Stoneybatter were also ordered to close.

Closure Orders were also served on the Regent Inn in Drogheda, the Speedo Pizza Kebab takeaway, in Limerick, the Phoenix House takeaway in Rathcormac, County Cork and Mike Sheahan Butchers in Caherciveen County Kerry.

In a statement, FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne warned all food businesses that they are legally required to protect the health of their customers.

"Last month we saw food businesses fail to comply with hygiene and food storage standards and even failing to train staff in food hygiene practices," she said.

"In one case there was even a widespread cockroach infestation throughout a premises.

"There were cases of inadequate refrigeration and the potential for cross-contamination too.

"This is not acceptable in any food business at any time, as it poses a serious risk to public health. Food businesses need to ensure that their premises have the right food safety management procedures in place to ensure pest control and best hygiene practice at all times.”

The full list of closure orders for October includes:

Tasty Hut (takeaway), 61 Dorset Street, Dublin 1

Diner Thai & Chinese Take-away, 1 Ongar Square, Dublin 15

Mi Thai (restaurant), 87b Manor Street, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

Regent Inn (restaurant/café), Unit 3, Haymarket, Drogheda, Louth

Speedo Pizza Kebab (takeaway), 41 Lord Edward Street, Limerick

Phoenix House (takeaway), Unit 6, Riversdale, Rathcormac, Cork

Mike Sheahan Butchers, Church Street, Caherciveen, Kerry

A prohibition order was also served on Sheahan Butchers, Church Street, Caherciveen, Kerry.

A prosecution was served on Zam Zam Kebab House, 16 Mallin Street, Wexford.