Interim clinical guidelines issued to GPs ahead of introduction of abortion services

Interim clinical guidelines have been issued to doctors ahead of new abortion laws coming into effect in January.

GPs will be able to provide terminations via medication for women who are under nine weeks pregnant.

A pregnant woman between nine and 12 weeks will be referred to a hospital for a surgical termination.

Under the agreed legislation on termination of pregnancy, there will be a three-day delay between a woman's first consultation with a doctor and a second consultation where they are given their first medication.

The woman will take a second medication up to 48 hours later at home.

There will then be a third consultation with a doctor within two weeks where counselling or contraception is offered and any complications are managed.

If a GP is unsure of the gestation date, they must be able to access an ultrasound facility for dating tests.

A 24-hour helpline will be in operation to advise women on their options and where services are available - with the Irish College of General Practitioners insisting the HSE helpline must be in place and fully operational by January 1st.

"We have trained a good number of GPs already"

Dr Tony Cox from the ICGP believes a lot of doctors will be ready to provide the service in January.

He observed: "We've been very reassured with the training sessions that we had.

"There are quite a number of doctors who are willing and who wish to provide this service in the community. Of course we know that we have many members who have a conscientious objection and do not wish to provide that service, and we respect that - and any doctor who does not wish to provide the service will not be asked to do so."

Services will not be available in a full fashion throughout the country from January 1st, with Dr Cox saying services will be made available on a phased basis.

However, he added: "We have started our training - we have trained a good number of GPs already, and we are making as many education resources available as possible between now and January."

The legislation to allow abortion services in Ireland has passed through the Oireachtas, and will become law once signed by President Higgins.