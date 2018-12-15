Christmas shoppers to battle strong winds and rain as Storm Deidre lands

A Status Orange warning is due to come into force from 3pm this afternoon

A flock of birds fly past as high seas and waves created by Storm Diana pound the Poolbeg Lighthouse in Dublin, 28-11-2018. Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews

Drivers are being warned to take extra care as Storm Deirdre brings heavy winds and rain this afternoon.

Status Yellow wind and rain warnings are already in place in parts of the country – with a Status Orange warning due to come into force from 3pm this afternoon.

Met Éireann said “disruptive and damaging gusts of up to 130kph are likely for a few hours” in the late afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall will lead to accumulations of between 30mm and 50mm – and more in mountainous areas.

The challenging conditions arrive as retailers prepare for one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Road Safety Authority spokesperson Brian Farrell said drivers need to be patient, expect delays and be on their guard.

“Watch out for vulnerable road users because it is going to be difficult driving conditions out there,” he said.

“The rain and spray from vehicles is going to reduce visibility so use the dipped headlights.”

He said drivers will have to be extra careful with Christmas shoppers braving the wet conditions.

“Our towns and cities are going to be busy and that is going to be more challenging with the wet weather that has been predicted,” he said.

“That is going to lead to a lot of surface water and some flooded roads in places.

“Really with the inclement weather and greater hours of darkness at this time of year, we need to be on the lookout for vulnerable road users.”

Dublin Fire Brigade called on drivers to leave extra space for cyclists and to plan ahead if you are Christmas shopping.

ESB Networks said people should ensure they are “storm ready” with the potential for power cuts later on today.

