Christmas shoppers to battle strong winds and rain as Storm Deidre lands

Drivers are being warned to take extra care as Storm Deirdre brings heavy winds and rain this afternoon.

Status Yellow wind and rain warnings are already in place in parts of the country – with a Status Orange warning due to come into force from 3pm this afternoon.

Met Éireann said “disruptive and damaging gusts of up to 130kph are likely for a few hours” in the late afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall will lead to accumulations of between 30mm and 50mm – and more in mountainous areas.

The challenging conditions arrive as retailers prepare for one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Road Safety Authority spokesperson Brian Farrell said drivers need to be patient, expect delays and be on their guard.

“Watch out for vulnerable road users because it is going to be difficult driving conditions out there,” he said.

“The rain and spray from vehicles is going to reduce visibility so use the dipped headlights.”

Rain will become widespread this morning with some heavy, possibly thundery falls at times in parts of the south and west especially and local spot flooding. Windy in places this morning, but stormy conditions with some disruptive and damaging gusts will develop .... — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 15, 2018

..... for a few hours later this afternoon in parts of Munster and Connacht and these severe winds will transfer to northern and eastern counties during the evening and early tonight. Afternoon temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees Celsius pic.twitter.com/lQHCAhTqeU — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 15, 2018

He said drivers will have to be extra careful with Christmas shoppers braving the wet conditions.

“Our towns and cities are going to be busy and that is going to be more challenging with the wet weather that has been predicted,” he said.

“That is going to lead to a lot of surface water and some flooded roads in places.

“Really with the inclement weather and greater hours of darkness at this time of year, we need to be on the lookout for vulnerable road users.”

Dublin Fire Brigade called on drivers to leave extra space for cyclists and to plan ahead if you are Christmas shopping.

An orange warning ⚠ is in place for #StormDeirdre from @MetEireann Saturday 3pm till 11pm for strong winds in addition to forecast rainfall ☔

✔️ Plan ahead if you're #Christmas shopping

🚘 Drive to the conditions

🚲 Leave space for cyclists in strong winds 🍃 pic.twitter.com/j9qITcH0we — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) December 15, 2018

ESB Networks said people should ensure they are “storm ready” with the potential for power cuts later on today.

Are you #StormDeirdre ready ? - Click here for more information on how to prepare for storms https://t.co/5b7YlLqx7E pic.twitter.com/4FipXCndw6 — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) December 15, 2018