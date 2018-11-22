Christmas billboard removed in Derry for not using 'Londonderry' name

A Christmas billboard has been removed in Derry, after complaints it did not feature the name 'Londonderry'.

The poster was erected in the city's Waterside area, with the slogan "Have yourself a Derry little Christmas."

However it has been removed after apparent complaints from some unionist councillors.

They said the branding should also include the word 'Londonderry'.

DUP councillor David Ramsey told the BBC: "This city is well known for being inclusive and it is important, especially at Christmas, that inclusivity is at the forefront of our marketing.

"Perhaps it is a case of a marketing company trying to be witty in their branding, but not being sure of the bigger picture around the city's name".

The name of Northern Ireland's second city can be a sensitive issue.

Generally nationalists and republicans refer to it as Derry, while unionists use the term Londonderry.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council told Newstalk.com the aim of the campaign is to "positively promote the retail offering and Christmas programming" in the city and district over the Christmas shopping period.

"This year’s campaign intended to engage visitors with a catchy slogan using wordplay in the tagline 'Have yourself a very Derry Christmas'.

"However, it has since been highlighted by some council members that this may not be considered inclusive by all members of the community and as such has been amended in some campaign branding."

The council also said it received no complaints from the public about the advertising.

The spokesperson added that the billboard which was changed was due to change anyway as the campaign was rolled out, so there was no additional cost.