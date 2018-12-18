Children arrive in Ireland from Chernobyl for Christmas tradition

A group of 40 children with special needs will fly into Dublin Airport from Belarus, as part of a Christmas tradition.

The Chernobyl Children International's Rest and Recuperation Group has linked families across Ireland with victims of the Chernobyl disaster for the past three decades.

On Wednesday, in recognition of the work of the charity's volunteers, President Michael D Higgins will welcome the group and their host families to Áras an Uachtaráin for a Christmas celebration.

Adi Roche is volunteer CEO of the Chernobyl Children International.

She says most have never lived outside state-run orphanages, having been orphaned or abandoned as babies.

"For these children, nothing as magical as this will ever have happened in their lives.

"We cannot express how grateful we are to President Higgins for welcoming the children and their host families to Áras an Uachtaráin. It's an incredible honour."

CEO of Chernobyl Childrens International Adi Roche (red jacket) with Genia Stasevich (10) and Rita Cullen (right) on arrival from Chernobyl at Dublin Airport in 2015 | Image: Sasko Lazarov/PhotocallIreland

Ireland is the only country in the world that maintains this unique programme with the children, and now the grandchildren, of Chernobyl.

The children, many of whom suffer from genetic disorders and congenital disabilities, come from some of the areas worst affected by radiation fallout from the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986.

In Ireland, they will spend two weeks on the health-boosting Rest and Recuperation Programme with volunteer host families from nine counties who have opened their homes.

Ms Roche added: "The humanitarian footprint of Irish volunteers and donors is truly immeasurable, but has improved the life-chances and outcomes for tens of thousands of children who have been affected by Chernobyl over the past 32 years."



Among the group is a teenage boy, who will have his dream comes true this Christmas as Santa Claus has prepared a special early Christmas present for him - a brand new, custom-built wheelchair.

Igor Shadzkou (17), who has a range of physical and developmental disabilities, lives in rural Belarus in an isolated children's institution known as Vesnova.

He was abandoned as an infant and has been segregated for his entire life, except for when he visits Ireland.

Children on arrival from Chernobyl at Dublin Airport in 2015 | Image: Sasko Lazarov/PhotocallIreland

When Chernobyl Children International first found Igor, it said the conditions in which he lived where "inhumane".

"He was in a feral-like state, with severe behavioural problems as he was prone to biting, scratching and spitting.

"Up until that point, Igor had lived with huge physical impairment without support having spent all his time dragging his body on the ground.

"Over the years, thanks to CCI's intervention, Igor has developed into happy boy with vastly improved communication and interpersonal skills - however he has now outgrown the chair which CCI provided him."

CCI contacted Sligo-based Luke Conway, and sent a special letter to the North Pole in the hopes of assistance from Santa and his elves.

Marie Cox and her family have welcomed Igor into their loving family home in Castlebar, Co Mayo for many years.