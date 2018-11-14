Charity warns 16% living below the poverty line despite improving economy

St Vincent de Paul has seen no drop in demand for its services – despite figures indicating the economy is improving.

The charity is fielding around 1,000 calls a day from people in need as the Christmas season approaches.

It said volunteers visited around 50,000 families last year – noting that it expects to visit at least the same amount this year.

The charity’s national president Kieran Stafford said the headline economic figures have made little difference to struggling families around the country.

Delighted to have been at the SVP Christmas Appeal launch today. Our National President, @kieranstafford1 , and @_RyanTubridy, addressed us. Great to see so many enthusiastic and idealistic young people too. pic.twitter.com/0VDAAgBb7M — Nessan Vaughan (@baldoyle55) November 14, 2018

“Unfortunately the people that we are visiting and helping, there is no end in sight for the difficulties they are experiencing,” he said.

“People are struggling; they are cutting back in other areas so they can keep the roof over their head – which is the number one priority for most people we would have experience of.”

He said 16% of people in Ireland are living below the poverty line – and warned that struggling families are “going to moneylenders and borrowing from family members” ahead of the festive season.

“People are making cut-backs – parents are denying themselves food just so they can provide just the very basics to make Christmas some way special for their children.”

Great atmosphere here today at the launch of SVP's Annual Appeal. Huge thanks to our choirs: St. Joseph's Primary School, Tipperary Town, St Margarets NS & St. Joseph's Secondary, Tulla. pic.twitter.com/BLIqjiA3u0 — SVP - Ireland (@SVP_Ireland) November 14, 2018

Broadcaster Ryan Tubridy launched the charity’s Christmas appeal this morning, with the help of primary school students from around the country.

The charity is asking the public to support its work in any way they can over the festive season.

You can support the charity by visiting www.svp.ie/appeal.