Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dies aged 61

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has died aged 61, according to CNN.

The news was confirmed today by the network that hosts the chef's Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown show.

CNN reports that the chef took his own life.

He had been working on a new episode of his show in France, and was found unresponsive by a friend in a hotel room earlier today.

In a statement, CNN said: "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain.

"His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much.

The statement adds: "Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain, who was born in New York, became widely known for his 2000 book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.

He went on to host a number of hit television shows, including Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations.

The chef won numerous awards for his work, including several Emmys and a Peabody Award.

He became known for his often colourful language, and for eating a wide range of unusual local foods during his travels.

Bourdain also frequently celebrated street food in the different countries he visited, and famously sat down for noodles with then President Barack Obama in Vietnam.

If you have been affected by this story you can contact Samaritans on Freephone 116 123