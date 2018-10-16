Carlow teen Shauntelle Tynan coming home from Texas cancer free

A young woman from Carlow who raised over €750,000 for pioneering cancer treatment in the US is finally on her way home.

Shauntelle Tynan was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2015 – and underwent five failed treatments before launching her crowdfunding push.

A video she recorded late last year in which she said specialist treatment in Texas would be her final chance went viral internationally with thousands of people pledging to help.

After moving to Houston Texas with her family to receive the treatment, Ms Tynan announced earlier this year that she was cancer free.

In a Facebook post overnight, she confirmed that the family was all packed up and ready to come home.