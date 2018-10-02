Cabinet signs off on proposed €600m Galway bypass

The Cabinet has signed off on proposals for a €600 million Galway city bypass.

The Galway City Ring Road Scheme would see the construction of 12km of motorway/dual carriageway between the existing N6 at Coolagh (northeast of Galway) to the Ballymoneen Road (northwest of the city).

It would then continue as a single carriageway road for 6km, up until the R336 Coast Road, west of Bearna.

The proposed project - which is aimed at tackling traffic in the city and providing direct access to a number of business parks - also includes a new bridge across the River Corrib.

It's believed the project would involve the demolition of around 40 homes.

While the Government today signed off on advancing the plans, they must now be submitted by Galway City Council to An Bord Pleanála and go through the planning application process.

Responding to Cabinet approval of the plans, Transport Minister Shane Ross said: "I am delighted to recommend that this vitally important ring road be advanced. The people of Galway have long awaited this decision and will benefit hugely from it.

"It will provide a national road corridor around Galway city centre removing unnecessary through traffic and allow for the public transport network to function efficiently."

He added: "This development will make public transport more attractive for daily commuters and, crucially, it will make Galway roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians.”

'This project is a necessity'

Galway Chamber welcomed the decision, saying it will get the 'long-delayed process' under way again.

The business organisation's president Dave Hickey called on all "relevant state bodies, national and local, to drive this project forward as quickly as possible".

Galway Mayor Niall McNelis, meanwhile, observed: "I know that the plan will go to public consultation and there will be some who object to it.

"While I welcome all contributions and suggestions to this plan I think I speak for many people when I say that this project is a necessity for Galway's development.

"I am sure nobody wants this to turn into another fiasco, like what we saw with the proposed Apple plant in Athenry."