CNN suing Donald Trump over revoking Jim Acosta's press pass

The US news network CNN is suing President Donald Trump and several other officials, after its White House correspondent had his press credentials revoked.

Jim Acosta was asked to hand over his press pass to the US Secret Service following a heated exchange with Mr Trump at a press conference last week.

During a press conference, Mr Acosta tried to ask Mr Trump about a campaign advert that showed migrants climbing over walls.

Mr Trump said: "I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN - and if you did it well, your ratings would be much better."

An intern then came over to Mr Acosta and attempted to take the microphone out of his hand.

Mr Acosta then asked: "Mr President I have one other question if I may ask on the Russia investigation: are you concerned that you may have indictments coming down?".

Mr Trump responded: "I'm not concerned about anything with the Russia investigation cause it's a hoax. That's enough - put down the mic.

"CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them; you are a rude, terrible person - you shouldn't be working for CNN.

"You're a very rude person, the way you treat (White House Press Secretary) Sarah Huckabee is horrible - and the way you treat other people are horrible".

US President Donald Trump argues with CNN report Jim Acosta during a news conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC | Image: Sipa USA/SIPA USA/PA Images

The White House later claimed that Mr Acosta 'placed his hands' on the intern who was trying to take the microphone away.

In a tweet, Sarah Sanders claimed: "We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern."

In a lawsuit filed in Washington DC, CNN is demanding Mr Acosta has his press credentials returned.

It says: "The wrongful revocation of these credentials violates CNN and Acosta's First Amendment rights of freedom of the press, and their Fifth Amendment rights to due process.

"We have asked this court for an immediate restraining order requiring the pass be returned to Jim, and will seek permanent relief as part of this process."

Among others listed in the lawsuit are Mr Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly, his Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders - as well as US Secret Service itself and the agent who physically took the credentials from Mr Acosta.

He is listed as 'John Doe' in his official capacity as a Secret Service agent.

In a statement, CNN adds: "While the suit is specific to CNN and Acosta, this could have happened to anyone.

"If left unchallenged, the actions of the White House would create a dangerous chilling effect for any journalist who covers our elected officials."