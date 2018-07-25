British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference meets in London

A British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference is being held in London for the first time in over decade.

The conference is being attended by the Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

Its last meeting was in Co Louth back in 2007 - just before the DUP and Sinn Féin confirmed their willingness to share power at Stormont.

However it is now a year and a half on from the collapse of the Stormont power-sharing executive.

The talks are likely to focus on restoring the executive.

While Brexit or calls for abortion reform in Northern Ireland are unlikely to feature.

The Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley will also attend the conference with the Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington.

The conference can meet either at Summit level (Taoiseach and Prime Minister) or else governments can be represented by appropriate ministers.

However the DUP has criticised the gathering.

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said: "The British Irish Intergovernmental Conference... has no decision making power as clearly set out in the Belfast Agreement and will focus solely on non-devolved Northern Ireland matters.

"It is ironic that those who claim to champion the Belfast Agreement openly call for it to be breached, whilst simultaneously boycotting the institutions created under that agreement.

"The people of Northern Ireland need decisions to be taken and we welcome the government’s decision to increase its involvement in Northern Ireland.

"The place for discussion about our public services, growing our economy and meeting the needs of the people of Northern Ireland is at Stormont, with a functioning Assembly and Executive, not a glorified talking shop with no decision making function."

The BBC reports that after the formal conference, Mr Coveney is expected to hold a separate meeting with the new UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab.