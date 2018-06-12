Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Cork and Kerry

It has been confirmed that Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are returning to Ireland this week.

The couple will visit Cork and Kerry on June 14th and 15th.

The visit will start in Cork city where a number of engagements will take place throughout the city.

The pair will jointly visit the English Market, which was previously visited by Queen Elizabeth II in 2011.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney will accompany them in Cork and join them for a dinner to celebrate connections between Ireland and the UK.

On Thursday, the couple will also visit University College Cork (UCC) where Prince Charles will meet students and faculty members.

He will also visit the National Maritime College of Ireland and go on board an Irish Navy Service vessel to showcase the close maritime links between the two nations.

Camilla will visit a local refuge, which serves women and children who have suffered domestic violence, a cause that she has worked to highlight in the UK and overseas.

She will also visit the Irish National Guide Dogs Training Centre.

On Friday, they will travel to Co Kerry to visit Derrynane House, the ancestral home of Daniel O'Connell, and watch a performance at Siamsa Tíre.

The couple will then attend a garden party at Killarney House - where they will be presented with the Order of Innisfallen, which recognises outstanding contributions to the local economy by people from outside Kerry.

Cork traffic restrictions for the royal visit | Source: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí say Cork city, Tralee and Killarney will be open for business as usual.

The public will be facilitated to view the visit of the British royal couple.

Gardaí are asking those coming to arrive in good time, and not to carry large luggage or bags as these items will not be permitted in certain viewing areas.



People going about their daily business will be facilitated, but there could be some minor delays.

People are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

There will also be rolling parking restrictions in several areas across Thursday - including Academy Street, St Patricks's Street, The Grand Parade, South Mall and Oliver Plunkett Street.

Details of traffic restrictions for the visit to Kerry will be released on Wednesday.

The couple arrived in Belfast to begin a visit to Northern Ireland on Tuesday.