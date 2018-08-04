Bray gorse fire reveals WW2-era navigation sign

The recent gorse fires on Bray Head in County Wicklow have revealed a stone-built navigation sign, dating from World War 2.

The so-called 'neutrality' signs were constructed by the Defence Forces in the early 40s along Irish coasts.

They were used as a way of reducing the number of aircraft landing on Irish soil after losing their bearings.

The signs, built with stones, spell out 'EIRE' in block capital letters - to indicate to flight crews they were over Irish territory.

The sign in Wicklow had been forgotten about until spotted by a Garda Air Support Unit over Bray Head, after the fire.

A Garda Air Support Unit crew spotted that the fire on Bray Head has revealed an “EIRE” sign dating from the Second World War.



We see these around the coastline but haven't seen this before.

Major gorse fires broke out on Bray Head on July 13th, prompting a number of homes to be evacuated.

The damage caused also led to train services between Bray and Greystones being temporarily suspended.