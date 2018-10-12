Bobby Kerr Sleeping out for Focus Ireland

This Saturday, Bobby will be hosting 'Down to Business' having spent the night outdoors as part of Focus Ireland’s Shine A Light annual events where business leaders sleep in solidarity with the homeless.

Bobby will be spending the night at the Law Society of Ireland in Blackhall place where CEOs and MDs from some of Ireland’s largest companies will be swapping the executive chair for the sleeping bag. Bobby will be chatting to business leaders about what role business might be able to play in the housing crisis.

Focus Ireland helped over 14,500 people who were either homeless or at risk last year and the charity relies on key fundraising events such as Shine A Light Night to keep all of its services in operation.

The work of Focus Ireland is needed now more than ever as the latest figures show there are a record total of 9,891 children, women and men homeless across Ireland. It is shocking to see that nearly 4,000 of this total are children who are homeless within families.

Obviously, Bobby’s hoping to raise some money. If you’d like to donate simply go here.