Berlin's Central Station to be evacuated over unexploded WWII bomb

The bomb was found during nearby construction works today

News
Berlin&#39;s Central Station to be evacuated over unexploded WWII bomb

File Photo of Berlin Central Station, 22-08-2017. Image: Frank May/DPA/PA Images

Berlin Central Train Station will be evacuated tomorrow after a 500kg unexploded bomb from World War II was found nearby.

Police said the bomb was uncovered during nearby construction works this morning.

An 800 metre area will be evacuated to allow technical teams to defuse and remove the bomb.

Police said the bomb was in a safe condition and there was no immediate danger to the public.

The city's central train station is the largest in Europe and is located just inside the 800 metre perimeter.

Authorities in the city are preparing for major transport disruption during the defusing process.

The Berlin fire Department is liaising with police on the plan to defuse the explosive. 

Thousands of unexploded war time bombs still lie beneath cities in Germany.

They have also been discovered in other European cities.

In February, all flights out of London city Airport were cancelled after an unexploded bomb was found in the River Thames close to the runway.


4 Related articles
London City Airport closed after unexploded WWII bomb found nearby

London City Airport closed after unexploded WWII bomb found nearby

Thousands evacuated in Frankfurt as officials work to defuse WW2 bomb

Thousands evacuated in Frankfurt as officials work to defuse WW2 bomb

City of Hannover evacuated following discovery of unexploded WWII bombs

City of Hannover evacuated following discovery of unexploded WWII bombs

Dortmund stadium evacuated after British WWII bomb find

Dortmund stadium evacuated after British WWII bomb find