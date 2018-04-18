Berlin's Central Station to be evacuated over unexploded WWII bomb

Berlin Central Train Station will be evacuated tomorrow after a 500kg unexploded bomb from World War II was found nearby.

Police said the bomb was uncovered during nearby construction works this morning.

An 800 metre area will be evacuated to allow technical teams to defuse and remove the bomb.

Police said the bomb was in a safe condition and there was no immediate danger to the public.

(1/2) Bei Bauarbeiten an der Heidestraße in #Mitte wurde eine 500kg-#Weltkriegsbombe entdeckt. Ihr Zustand ist sicher; es besteht keine unmittelbare Gefahr. Die Fliegerbombe wird voraussichtlich am Freitag, den 20.4. entschärft.

^tsm — Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) April 18, 2018

(2/2) Im Umkreis von 800m müssen zu Ihrer Sicherheit ab 9 Uhr alle Gebäude geräumt werden.



Bitte folgen Sie den Anweisungen der Behörden!



Wir werden Sie am Freitag auf unserem Einsatzkanal @PolizeiBerlin_E mit Informationen zu den Maßnahmen versorgen. pic.twitter.com/pBvI5fgBYN — Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) April 18, 2018

The city's central train station is the largest in Europe and is located just inside the 800 metre perimeter.

Authorities in the city are preparing for major transport disruption during the defusing process.

The Berlin fire Department is liaising with police on the plan to defuse the explosive.

#Bomenentschärfung

Unser #Feuerwehrstab tritt zusammen und entsendet Verbindungsbeamte zur @polizeiberlin. Es werden die anstehenden Maßnahmen geplant.

Wir halten euch hier auf dem Laufenden... pic.twitter.com/bgIENaRwgw — Berliner Feuerwehr (@Berliner_Fw) April 18, 2018

Thousands of unexploded war time bombs still lie beneath cities in Germany.

They have also been discovered in other European cities.

In February, all flights out of London city Airport were cancelled after an unexploded bomb was found in the River Thames close to the runway.