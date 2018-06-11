Beacon Hospital upgrades equipment as part of €70m investment

The Beacon Hospital in Dublin has upgraded its radiology facilities as part of a €70m investment programme.

It says the new equipment includes next generation MRI, CT, Ultrasound and X-ray equipment - and gives it the most technologically advanced diagnostic imaging and scanning equipment in Ireland.

Radiology equipment is commonly used in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cancer and coronary artery disease.

This upgrade is part of an investment programme in the hospital over a five-year period.

Over the next two years, over €30m will be invested to enhance services, equipment and facilities at the hospital.

Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

Management says the new equipment will produce higher resolution scans, helping clinicians at Beacon Hospital to diagnose and treat patients.

Patients will also be exposed to less radiation.

The new technology was predominantly supplied by General Electric (GE) Healthcare, following a deal made two years ago.

Michael Cullen, CEO of Beacon Hospital said: "At Beacon Hospital, we aim to provide the best possible experiences and outcomes for our patients.

"Radiological science is at the cutting edge of medical practice and technological advances are taking place all the time.

"With the most technologically advanced diagnostic equipment and the best medical professionals, we are delighted to be able to offer the future of diagnostics at Beacon Hospital.

"We're committed to upgrading our equipment consistently in the future, to ensure that we continue to have the most technologically advanced equipment in Ireland."

Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

Chris Joynt, country manager at General Electric Healthcare Ireland, added: "Beacon are a European show site for GE as a Managed Equipment Services partner.

"The level of high end diagnostic equipment they have selected within this partnership has really allowed them to deliver on their vision for modern medicine in Ireland.

"The technology at the hospital leads the market by any benchmark nationally or internationally and it means that patients have access to the highest level of diagnostics today and into the future."