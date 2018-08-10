At least four people killed in Canada shooting

At least four people have been killed in a shooting in Canada, police confirmed.

The Fredericton Police Twitter account says: "An incident has resulted in at least four people killed."

The incident in New Brunswick is still ongoing.

Police are urging people to "stay in their homes with doors locked at this time for their safety" and to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road.

A New Brunswick journalist has reported that four shots were heard at around 8.20am local time.

Numerous emergency service vehicles can be seen on what appears to be a residential road.