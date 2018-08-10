At least four people killed in Canada shooting

The public is asked to avoid the area and stay indoors

News
At least four people killed in Canada shooting

Image: Google Earth

At least four people have been killed in a shooting in Canada, police confirmed.

The Fredericton Police Twitter account says: "An incident has resulted in at least four people killed."

The incident in New Brunswick is still ongoing.

Police are urging people to "stay in their homes with doors locked at this time for their safety" and to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road.

A New Brunswick journalist has reported that four shots were heard at around 8.20am local time.

Numerous emergency service vehicles can be seen on what appears to be a residential road.


4 Related articles
Polar bear shot dead after attacking tour guide

Polar bear shot dead after attacking tour guide

No break for Kit Kat in four-finger trademark battle

No break for Kit Kat in four-finger trademark battle

Irish woman dies in Canada car crash

Irish woman dies in Canada car crash

"We will not back down" - Canada hits US with retaliatory tariffs

"We will not back down" - Canada hits US with retaliatory tariffs