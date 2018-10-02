Arlene Foster claims Good Friday Agreement 'not sacrosanct'

The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party has suggested that the Good Friday Agreement could be changed to accommodate Brexit.

In an interview with the Telegraph Arlene Foster claimed the Irish peace deal was not a “sacrosanct piece of legislation.”

“It has been deeply frustrating to hear people who voted remain and in Europe talk about Northern Ireland as though we can’t touch the Belfast Agreement,” she said.

“Things evolve, even in the EU context.

She claimed it was a “misinterpretation” to hold the Belfast peace agreement up as sacrosanct.

Confidence and supply

She also backed the “belief” and “spirit” of former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s blueprint for Brexit and criticised a lack of aspiration for the future among some UK Government ministers.

She said the DUPs confidence and supply arrangement with the Tories is a “party to party” deal that does not rely on British Prime Minister Theresa May remaining as leader.

“I think people want that hope, they want to be positive,” she said.

“We haven’t been able to talk about the aspirations for the nation; we have spent so much time arguing about what’s happened; is it going to be a disaster for Ireland in inverted commas...instead of actually focusing on what we can achieve in the UK with the Brexit negotiations.

“What we want to see - and I’m not making a comparison between Boris and the Prime Minister - is belief.

“We want to see that spirit.”

Hard border

Meanwhile, Mrs May is facing calls to clarify the UK Government’s policy on the border – after Chancellor Philip Hammond warned the Conservative Party conference that a ‘no-deal’ outcome was likely to lead to a hard border.

He said the border would have to be compliant with World Trade Organisation (WRTO) rules if the UK crashes out without a deal.

"We are depending on the WTO to regulate our relations with the rest of the world, we will have to comply with the rest of WTO regulations or we will find we can't enforce our WTO rights against others," he said.

It is the first time a senior British government minister has admitted a hard border may have to be imposed.

Clarification

Sinn Féin Brexit spokesperson David Cullinane said it is a very worrying development.

“All of the rhetoric that has come from the British Government and the British Prime Minister up to now has been that there will be no border and there will be no inspections or checks at the border,” he said.

“That has been made clear time and again by Theresa May.

“So if there is a change in Government policy she needs to say it and she has to come out and be very clear and very honest with people.”

Backstop

Meanwhile, reports in the UK this morning indicate that Mrs May’s new proposals on the border will involve the UK remaining tied to EU customs rules for as long as it takes to find a mutually acceptable technological solution can be found.

The Times newspaper reports that Westminster will also accept the need for regulatory checks between Britain and the North if the backstop comes into force.

The EU has previously warned that the backstop cannot be widened to include the whole of the UK.