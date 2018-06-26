Archbishop insists "it is in no way correct to say" that Culture Minister “said Mass”

The Archbishop of Dublin has criticised the Culture Minister for 'pushing a particular agenda', after what he described as a 'mix up' at a church over the weekend.

Josepha Madigan was due to perform a reading at the Church of St Therese in Mount Merrion on Saturday evening.

Since a replacement could not be found for Father Brian O'Reilly, Minister Madigan and other parishioners ended up performing the majority of the mass - with the minister saying they 'endeavoured to do our best'.

However, they did not read the Gospel or perform communion - as they can only be carried out by an ordained priest.

Speaking to Newstalk yesterday, Minister Madigan raised concerns about the current situation facing the Church, and called on it to 'embrace the laity in a more collaborative way'.

She suggested: "Women should be ordained; it should be optional that priest can marry; and lay people should be properly trained".

The Minister added that she'll raise the issues when Pope Francis visits Ireland in August.

In a statement today, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin insisted it is "in no way correct to say that the Minister 'said Mass'".

He said: "It is regrettable that that Minister Madigan used this occasion to push a particular agenda. Her expressed view that a mix up in a Dublin parish on one particular Saturday evening should lead to the Universal Church changing core teachings is bizarre.

"Minister Madigan might consider listening to the voices of those people who disagree with her public comments, she might consider the hurt she has caused to parishioners who deem her actions deeply disrespectful."