Appeal to foster seven puppies named after Santa's reindeer

The DSPCA is looking for a family to foster seven puppies over Christmas.

The dogs, who are around four weeks old, are named after Santa's reindeer.

Dasher, Dancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Blitzen and Rudolf are lab-collie puppies looking for a foster home with their mother Holly.

Holly and all seven pups came into the DSPCA from another rescue centre.

But the DSPCA says the puppies are too young to be separated from their mother.

Holly is a medium-size dog around one-year-old.

She and the pups will need an indoor foster home, with an enclosed garden for around four weeks.

Gillian Bird from the DSPCA says a lively home would be ideal, as the young dogs have lots of energy.

More information can be found on 01-499-4720 or by e-mailing foster@dspca.ie.