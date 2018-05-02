Almost 90 Irish athletes preparing to take part in Gay Games 2018

Almost 90 Irish athletes are preparing to take part in this year’s Gay Games.

The event, which has been running since 1982 and takes place every four years, celebrates inclusion in sport.

80,000 spectators are expected to attend the games which are taking place in Paris this year.

Members of the team met the Taoiseach and Children's Minister earlier today ahead of the summer games.

Philippa Ryder is a cyclist for Team Ireland.

She explained: "It's really important to get LGBT athletes involved in sport, for all the reasons you've heard before - health, mental wellbeing and so on.

"We're delighted to have this opportunity, and to have such support from the Taoiseach, and Katherine Zappone the Minister for Children."

Gay Games 10 kicks off in Paris on August 4th, and will run through August 12th.

As well as traditional sports ranging from athletics to wrestling, the Gay Games includes special events such as 'Pink Flamingo' - which invites teams to take part in a colourful aquatics show.

The rules include: "We ask clubs not to use glitters, feathers or others items which can dirty the swimming pool. Nudity is forbidden."