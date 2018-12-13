Aer Lingus launches major recruitment drive to increase number of female pilots

Aer Lingus has launched a pilot recruitment drive, aiming to increase the number of female pilots.

The Irish-based, IAG-owned carrier says it has over 100 direct entry pilot positions available.

These are open to qualified pilots.

The drive comes as Aer Lingus continues to expand, having recently announced a growth strategy that will see its North Atlantic fleet increase from 17 to 30 aircraft by 2023.

It will also see significant investments in its brand, fleet and network expansion.

Image: Aer Lingus

The carrier will add the new Airbus A321neo long-range aircraft over the coming years - giving successful pilots the opportunity to fly the longest-range, single-aisle aircraft in the world.

Aer Lingus says it has "a strong track record of supporting female pilots" - employing twice as many compared with the international airline industry average.

It adds that it is continuing to make "a concerted effort" to attract more female pilots.

The direct entry pilot application process will close on Friday, December 28th.

Applicants can apply online via the Aer Lingus careers website.

It currently flies to over 80 destinations worldwide.