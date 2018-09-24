Aer Lingus announces plans for re-brand in 2019

Aer Lingus is to re-brand with a new logo next year.

The airline is to unveil a "refreshed brand identity" in January which it said "will reflect the airline's modern outlook and ambition to be the leading value carrier across the North Atlantic."

A spokeswoman said "the look and feel of the brand will change" - however the Aer Lingus brand will remain.

Aer Lingus is also announcing it is to offer a complimentary glass of wine or beer with its meal service to transatlantic eonomy passengers, and to provide free social messaging with 20MB complimentary wifi for Smart Fare transatlantic travellers.

The Smart Fare includes checked-in baggage.

The CEO of Aer Lingus has said the carrier plans to continue an expansion of transatlantic routes.

Stephen Kavanagh was speaking at airline industry conference APEX EXPO 2018 in Boston.

Last week, the carrier announced two new transatlantic routes - to Minneapolis St Paul in the US and Montreal in Canada.

This brings the total number of North American destinations served by Aer Lingus to 15.

Since being bought by International Airlines Group (IAG) in 2015, the airline has launched eight direct transatlantic services - including to Los Angeles, Newark, Hartford, Miami, Philadelphia and Seattle.

The current Aer Lingus logo will be replaced | Image: Aer Lingus

Expansion plans

Mr Kavanagh said they plan to keep growing.

"The two new destinations will add a quarter of million additional seats annually to Aer Lingus' transatlantic network which already carries 2.8m guests annually between Ireland and North America.

"Our ambition is to be the leading value carrier across the North Atlantic and we will continue to add new routes and capacity on an ongoing basis over the coming years."

Aer Lingus has said it is continuing its strategy of expanding its Dublin Airport base into a "major European transatlantic gateway".

Next year the airline will take delivery of the first of its new Airbus A321 neo long-range aircraft, which has increased range, fuel efficiency and reduced noise.

Mr Kavanagh added: "Extensive feedback from our guests has informed these decisions as we adapt our offer to our guests' needs.

"Uniquely in Europe we are also able to offer guests travelling from Ireland access to US Customs and Border pre-clearance at Dublin and Shannon airport."