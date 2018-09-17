Accidental death verdicts returned at inquest of Declan Davitt and Martin Needham

A jury has returned a verdict of accidental deaths at an inquest of two young friends, who drowned when their jeep when into a Mayo river last Christmas.

26-year-old Declan Davitt and 27-year-old Martin Needham - both from the Louisburgh area - died when their vehicle was swept away as it tried to cross a swollen river.

The inquest heard that the part of the river near Louisburgh is regularly used by larger SUV-type vehicles.

Last Christmas morning, when three friends attempted to cross the river in a jeep, it was a raging torrent following weeks of rain.

The court noted that the blood alcohol level in both Mr Davitt and Mr Needham was high.

Another friend, Tom McGreal, survived the tragedy by escaping out the back window of the vehicle and he raised the alarm.

The bodies of the men were found hours later after a major search and rescue operation.

The coroner said sudden death at any time was most trying and emotional, but at Christmas it was heartbreaking.