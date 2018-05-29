Abortion legislation set to be published "within six weeks"

The Cabinet will discuss the timeline for new abortion laws in the Dáil.

Health Minister Simon Harris will introduce legislation before the summer recess, that could be passed by the end of the year.

The Oireachtas Health Committee is expected to schedule extra sittings to bring in the changes as soon as possible.

The referendum on the Eighth Amendment saw the country vote by a landslide to repeal the measure on Friday.

The final result saw 66.40% of the electorate vote Yes and 33.60% vote No.

The national turnout was at 64.13%.

A spokesperson for Minister Harris said he met senior officials on Monday and will go to Cabinet on Tuesday "with a timetable of next steps which will see the legislation published within six weeks."

He also intends to also meet the opposition and other stakeholders this week.

"Along with the legislation there are important things that need to progress at the same time like the regulation of abortion pills and development of clinical guidelines", the spokesperson added.

The Department of Health has already requested a meeting with relevant medical colleges.

The spokesperson added: "Minister Harris is determined to move quickly but also to ensure we get this right and have a safe service for women.

"He intends to bring the legislation into the Oireachtas before the summer recess and is confident we can complete all the necessary steps this year."