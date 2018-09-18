Bill repealing the Eighth Amendment is signed into law

Some 66.40% of the Irish electorate voted to repeal the amendment back in May

Bill repealing the Eighth Amendment is signed into law

President Michael D Higgins speaking at Dublin Castle | Image: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

President Michael D Higgins has signed the Thirty-Sixth Amendment of the Constitution Bill 2018 into law.

The bill amends the Constitution in relation to abortion.

Ireland voted by an overwhelming majority to repeal the Eighth Amendment back in May.

The final result saw 66.40% of the electorate vote Yes and 33.60% vote No.

Donegal was the only constituency to vote against the proposal.

Seveal people and groups have praised the signing of the bill:

Speaking after the vote in May, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described the decision as "Ireland's second chance to treat everyone equally".

He said: "A hundred years since women got the right to vote. Today, we as a people have spoken. And we say that we trust women and we respect women and their decisions.

"For me it is also the day when we said 'No More'.

"No more doctors telling their patients there is nothing that can be done for them in their own country.

"No more lonely journeys across the Irish Sea. No more stigma. The veil of secrecy is lifted. No more isolation. The burden of shame is gone."

Yes campaigners with their posters celebrating their win in Dublin Castle after the the Yes vote won the Irish referendum to repeal the 8th Amendment | Image: Leah Farrell/ RollingNews.ie

There was also widespread welcome of the result from human rights groups.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) executive director Liam Herrick said: "This resounding and emphatic vote by the Irish people to repeal the Eighth Amendment is an historic victory for women's rights.

"This vote demonstrates that Ireland in 2018 is a more caring and compassionate society that recognises the harm and terrible injustice that has been caused by this constitutional provision.

"Ireland will now be able for the first time to introduce nuanced legislation which can address the full complexity of pregnancy in a manner compatible with the rights and dignity of Irish women."

Colm O’Gorman, executive director of Amnesty International Ireland, said: "This is such an important vote for women’s dignity and bodily autonomy.

"It shows what sort of country Ireland really is - one where people care.

"At last, Ireland is free to create a legal and medical framework for abortion access that respects their human rights".

"The people of Ireland have recognised the harm and suffering the Eighth Amendment has caused, and voted to end this."

Legislation to allow for abortions will be introduced into the Dáil in the first week of October.

The Government hopes to have it passed in time to take effect from the start of next year.


