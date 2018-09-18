Bill repealing the Eighth Amendment is signed into law

President Michael D Higgins has signed the Thirty-Sixth Amendment of the Constitution Bill 2018 into law.

The bill amends the Constitution in relation to abortion.

Ireland voted by an overwhelming majority to repeal the Eighth Amendment back in May.

The final result saw 66.40% of the electorate vote Yes and 33.60% vote No.

Donegal was the only constituency to vote against the proposal.

Seveal people and groups have praised the signing of the bill:

It’s done, it’s really done and while we wait for legislation that so urgently needs to be passed, what a moment this is. And you, all of you that gave so, so much and worked so, so hard to make this happen, this moment is for you. #repealedthe8th ?????? — Abortion Rights IE (@freesafelegal) September 18, 2018

#8thref officially it’s gone ??????????not only did we vote to remove it we voted to kick its ass in a very strong and powerful manner. Proud day for Ireland ???? #repealthe8th #repealedthe8th thank you @MichaelDHiggins time for legislation @SimonHarrisTD ?????? @TFMRIRE — arlette lyons (@Arlettemlyons) September 18, 2018

It’s official! The Eighth Amendment has been repealed after President Michael D Higgins signed the Thirty-Sixth Amendment of the Constitution Bill 2018. #repealedthe8th

https://t.co/T9R5UReDjk — Womenscouncilireland (@NWCI) September 18, 2018

8th Amendment now repealed. Well done to campaigners who fought for this all through the time when establishment parties were voting down #repealthe8th Bills. Its movement of women & young people that won. I'm going to Health Cmte tomorrow about abortion services #repealedthe8th — Ruth Coppinger TD (@RuthCoppingerTD) September 18, 2018

For 35 years we have denied women essential healthcare. It's been a long road to get here and we look forward to the legislation coming before the #Dáil and #Seanad in a couple of weeks! ?? #Repealedthe8th https://t.co/hCQ7tVwa10 — The Labour Party (@labour) September 18, 2018

On the 25th of May Ireland voted to treat our women with compassion, today marks one step towards making that choice a reality #repealedthe8th — Maria Bailey TD (@MariaBaileyFG) September 18, 2018

As campaign coordinator for the @FineGael Yes in the recent referendum I’m delighted that the 36th amendment of the constitution bill 2018 passed into law. The 8th amendment has been repealed #RepealedThe8th — ??Josepha Madigan (@josephamadigan) September 18, 2018

Speaking after the vote in May, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described the decision as "Ireland's second chance to treat everyone equally".

He said: "A hundred years since women got the right to vote. Today, we as a people have spoken. And we say that we trust women and we respect women and their decisions.

"For me it is also the day when we said 'No More'.

"No more doctors telling their patients there is nothing that can be done for them in their own country.

"No more lonely journeys across the Irish Sea. No more stigma. The veil of secrecy is lifted. No more isolation. The burden of shame is gone."

Yes campaigners with their posters celebrating their win in Dublin Castle after the the Yes vote won the Irish referendum to repeal the 8th Amendment | Image: Leah Farrell/ RollingNews.ie

There was also widespread welcome of the result from human rights groups.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) executive director Liam Herrick said: "This resounding and emphatic vote by the Irish people to repeal the Eighth Amendment is an historic victory for women's rights.

"This vote demonstrates that Ireland in 2018 is a more caring and compassionate society that recognises the harm and terrible injustice that has been caused by this constitutional provision.

"Ireland will now be able for the first time to introduce nuanced legislation which can address the full complexity of pregnancy in a manner compatible with the rights and dignity of Irish women."

Colm O’Gorman, executive director of Amnesty International Ireland, said: "This is such an important vote for women’s dignity and bodily autonomy.

"It shows what sort of country Ireland really is - one where people care.

"At last, Ireland is free to create a legal and medical framework for abortion access that respects their human rights".

"The people of Ireland have recognised the harm and suffering the Eighth Amendment has caused, and voted to end this."

Legislation to allow for abortions will be introduced into the Dáil in the first week of October.

The Government hopes to have it passed in time to take effect from the start of next year.