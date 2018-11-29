ASTI teachers vote to reject Government's new entrant pay plan

Secondary school teachers have voted to reject the government's pay proposals.

Members of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) rejected the Public Service Pay Plan by a 6% margin.

Under the plans, over 60,000 newer entrants into the public service would receive average pay increases of over €3,000.

However, many teachers and others across the public service have warned that the plan fails to bring an end to pay inequality for those hired after 2011.

This afternoon, the ASTI confirmed that 53% of its members had voted rejected the plan.

58% of its members voted in the ballot – with 47% voting in favour of the proposals.

Members of the other secondary teachers union, the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) have already voted to accept the pay plans.

Members of the other secondary teachers union, the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) have already voted to accept the pay plans.

The Irish National Teachers Union (INTO), which represents primary school teachers, has rejected them.

Reporting from Shane Beatty ...