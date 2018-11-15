AS Roma to donate €150,000 to the family of Liverpool fan Sean Cox

The football club AS Roma has said it will donate "an initial sum" of €150,000 to the family of Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox, to help with his medical and rehabilitation costs.

The Meath man sustained life-altering injuries in an attack before a Liverpool match in April.

Roma has said it will donate €100,000 through its Roma Cares foundation, while club President Jim Pallotta will make a personal donation of €50,000.

Mr Cox, a 53-year-old father of three from Dunboyne, was left in a coma after being attacked outside Anfield before Roma's Champions League game against Liverpool.

This announcement comes after club officials flew to Ireland on Friday to meet with his wife Martina and representatives helping to manage the family's fundraising efforts.

Having offered the initial financial donation, Roma have also agreed to work with the Cox family on further fundraising initiatives to help cover ongoing costs over a multi-year period.

Roma managing director Mauro Baldissoni said: "Everyone at the club was shocked and saddened by what happened to Sean Cox outside Anfield and the huge impact it's had on not just him but also his wife, his children and his family and friends.

"Back in April we wrote to Mrs Cox to offer any help or support we could provide at a time that was right for the family.

"Now, having sat down on Friday with Martina and listened to the long journey Sean still has ahead of him, we wanted to make a donation that will help support Sean’s ongoing rehabilitation costs."

General view of Anfield Stadium in Liverpool | Image: Cal Sport Media/SIPA USA/PA Images

Club President Jim Pallotta added: "What happened to Sean Cox should never happen to anyone attending a football match.

"Our thoughts today, as they have been from day one, are with Sean, Martina and their whole family. We all hope Sean makes as full a recovery as possible."

Martina Cox said: "Our life has been turned upside down by what has happened to Sean.

"There is no sign of Sean being able to return home any time soon and even with extensive specialist rehabilitation efforts, which will take years, he will require care for the rest of his life.

"We are hugely appreciative of today's donation by AS Roma and Mr Pallotta, and more particularly by committing to meaningful assistance over the coming years with the struggle Sean is facing into."

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to raise money for Mr Cox's medical and rehabilitation costs.