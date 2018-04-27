ABBA to release new music for first time in 35 years

The four members of the Swedish pop band ABBA have announced they have recorded new music.

Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad said recent recording sessions resulted in two new songs.

One of the songs, titled I Still Have Faith In You, will be performed by 'digital holograms' of the band in an NBC and BBC TV special expected to be broadcast in December.

In a statement, ABBA said: "The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence.

"We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did."

The band adds: "It was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!"

ABBA formally disbanded in 1982, although have enjoyed continued popularity on the back of re-issues of their back catalogue and the musical Mamma Mia!

They reunited in 2016 to work on what has been described as a 'digital entertainment experience', where the four members will appear as life-like holograms based on their 1970s appearances.