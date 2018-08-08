2018 Dublin Horse Show gets underway at the RDS

Thousands of people are expected to gallop to the 145th Dublin Horse Show at the RDS.

The international show jumping event is running across five days, with competitions taking place until Sunday.

A total of 134 competitions will take place during the show - including 14 international show jumping competitions, eight of which carry world ranking points.

The highlight of the week is Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cuptm on Friday, when the Irish team - current European Champions - will look to maintain their impressive recent form.

A crowd of some 100,000 is expected over the course of the show, which also includes other highlights such as the Land Rover Puissance on Saturday and the big money Longines International Grand Prix of Ireland on Sunday.

A highlight for many is also the Dundrum Town Centre Ladies’ Day that takes place on Thursday - with a €10,000 shopping voucher on offer for the overall winner.

New for this year, the Horseplay Hub will take over the RDS Concert Hall for each of the five days.

It will feature farriers, equine vets, historians and course designers to lend visitors a deeper understanding of what goes in to turning out an international show jumper, as well as the making of the show itself.

There is also the Keelings Kids’ Zone, where bouncy castles, pony rides and face-painting are all on offer, as is the interactive ‘Learn to Grow Gazebo’ where kids can learn the skills of seeding and planting.

Michael Duffy, CEO of the RDS said: "We have arranged the Horseplay Hub to speak to different audiences on different days of show.

"Not everyone who comes to the ahow has a deep knowledge of horses or show jumping, so Wednesday and Friday are tailor-made for them".